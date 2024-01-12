ST. LOUIS – Several days of freezing temperatures are on the way. A cold blast made its way to the St. Louis metro on Friday, and there won’t be much relief until the middle of next week.

Friday brought some heavy winds, scattered snowfall, and some flash freeze chances to the region. Some of those patterns could roll over into the weekend, but one thing for certain, the frigid temperatures are here to stay for a bit.

FOX 2’s current projections show a high of 22 degrees (Fahrenheit) on Saturday and a possible low of zero degrees. Temperatures might not peak beyond the teens for the next few days, and lows in the single digits are likely through at least Tuesday.

These are St. Louis-area temperature projections for the next several days:

The wind chill, or the “feels-like” temperature, could also be drastic over the next several days. Saturday morning could begin with a sub-zero windchill in St. Louis and much of Missouri.

It could improve slightly throughout the day in St. Louis, but the wind chill could drop as low as -22 degrees in Kansas City as the Chiefs kick off for an NFL playoff game Saturday evening.

Windchills could also drop well below zero for much of Sunday, projected to start in the negative 20s for much of the St. Louis metro.

On top of the cold, there will be some chances for flurries Saturday and Sunday. Just south of St. Louis region, there’s also a chance of accumulating snow Monday evening.

There could be some notable improvements by Wednesday or Thursday, when temperatures are expected in the high-20s and low-30s at their peak.

Download the FOX 2 weather and news apps to stay up-to-date on frigid conditions.