Temps warm into the upper-70s Friday, rain returns Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Friday brings a bright sunny end to the work week with pleasant spring breezes and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Friday night will be clear and pleasant with a low in the 50s. Saturday looks to be a perfect spring day with sunshine and high temperatures in the low-80s.

Clouds will increase rapidly Sunday morning with rain showers likely by the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will reach the mid-70s then fall into the 60s as showers move into the area.

Monday will bring a slight chance for a couple of spotty thunderstorms with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.