ST. LOUIS – Rain starts the day on Thanksgiving, but it should clear out by late morning. There will be some sun in the afternoon. The day will be chilly and blustery. Temperatures will fall into the 30s.

The evening on Thanksgiving will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

There will be more sun Friday, but it will still be chilly with highs in the 40s. The weekend will be quiet and milder.