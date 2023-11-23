ST. LOUIS – A chilly start to the day, with temperatures bottoming out in the 20s and 30s area wide.

Bundle up if you’re heading out to Turkey Trots Thursday morning! We’ll see a rather decent warm-up by the afternoon, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 50s under lots of sunshine.

Another front will move through by this afternoon or early evening, keeping temperatures chilly for the long weekend (highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s or 30s through Sunday). We’re eyeing another storm system to the west that has a high chance of bringing another round of light precipitation late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Given how cold the air mass will be this weekend, confidence is increasing that the system could bring out the first snowflakes of the season.

The best chance for a few flakes mixing with rain will be north of Interstate 70. Road temperatures will be rather warm, so any snowflakes that hit the roads will melt on contact. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected.