ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of us are excited about the warmer temperatures, which means more time outside with our furry friends.

Experts say to keep our pets safe from the heat, walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening when the temperatures are cooler. Limit their time outside when it’s especially hot out and keep them hydrated.

Never leave your dog inside the car, even if you have a quick trip inside a store. A car can heat up quickly in just a few minutes.

We have shoes to protect our feet but our pets don’t have that option, so don’t walk them on the hot pavement which can badly burn their paws. Instead, walk in grassy areas.

If they are overheated, cool them off underneath their armpits, chest, and ears. If they will drink water, give them lukewarm, not ice-cold water because you don’t want to shock their system and get them to a vet as soon as possible.

If it’s just simply too hot for those walks, there are plenty of ways to give your pets the much-needed mental stimulation with games like hide and go seek, and food puzzles. Another good and fun way to get some exercise is to train your dog to use the treadmill.