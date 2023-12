ST. LOUIS — Clouds have gradually cleared overnight and it’s a cold start to the last weekend of 2023. The good news is that today will be a sunny day with highs above normal, in the upper half of the 40s.

Clouds increase overnight and lows once again fall to around freezing. Sunday will be cold and brisk, with a mix of clouds and some sun. We could even have a few spotty flurries as well. New Year’s Day will be quiet, with highs around 40. Slight rain chances return Thursday.