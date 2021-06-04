The feeling of summer is in full effect this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Although there have been a few cloudy and rainy days this week, the feeling of summer will be very present this weekend. It’ll be a great weekend to visit the pool.
Meteorologist Jaime Travers tells us Summer will be in full effect today and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Tonight’s temperature will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday will be a bit warmer with a lot of sun as highs get close to 90 degrees.
By Sunday, we’ll start off with sunshine but clouds will gradually increase through the afternoon. There’s also a chance of an afternoon or evening shower.