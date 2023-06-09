ST. LOUIS — This morning started out cool. Because of the flames in Canada, it’s a nice afternoon with hazy sunshine. The air quality in Orange is unhealthy for individuals with sensitive respiration. Saturday will start out dry. Rain starts late Saturday and won’t stop until Sunday. About.50″ to 1″ of accumulation. This weekend, highs will be in the 80s. Next week will start out dry and cooler.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction