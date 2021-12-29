The St. Louis area may get snow and bitter cold this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – I have received many questions about the potential for winter weather going into this weekend. Here is my take on what I’m seeing, please read carefully.

The first substantial winter storm of the season is likely to impact parts of the Bistate area this weekend. The system that will generate this weather is still far away, stretching from Alaska into the northern Pacific. That means a lot can happen to this forecast before it gets here.

Standard caveats apply. It appears that in our viewing area the precipitation will start as rain sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. During the day Saturday, colder air will slowly be pulled south toward I-70 and a slow transition to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will begin from north to south reaching I-70 (roughly) by late Saturday night.

Image from Meteorologist Chris Higgins

After a fairly long duration of mixed precipitation, a quick change to light snow and wind blown flurries will take place late Saturday night. There should be flurries and light snow for several hours Sunday morning.

Several inches of snow are not out of the question across the northernmost counties in our viewing area, especially Pike County. Further south, I can’t rule out some light accumulations in metro St. Louis.

The bigger impact will be from gusty winds and temps dropping into the teens. Wind chills will be near zero most of the day Sunday. It will be the first really nasty day of winter so far in our area, no matter how much snow falls (or does not fall).

Travel will become a big issue north and west of St. Louis by Saturday evening with heavy snow expected from Kansas City to Quincy. Over six inches will be possible in those areas closer to the Iowa state line.

