ST. LOUIS — Mild, wet and windy across the region, with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms through late tonight. Around .50” of rainfall in St. Louis.

The weather should be drier and cold on St. Patrick’s Day. Expect wind gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures will be much colder. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 40s. The normal high for this time of year is 57 degrees.

The weekend will be dry but cold. We’ll hold onto the gusty north winds on Saturday, but less windy on Sunday. Highs, only topping out in the 30s. Milder on the first day of Spring, with highs near 50 degrees. Chance of rain by late Tuesday.