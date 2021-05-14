The weather patterns we hope to avoid this summer

ST. LOUIS – There are some weather patterns we can watch for to know what to expect this summer, says News 11 Meteorologist John Fuller.

The first are the El Nino and La Nina patterns.

A normal summer jet stream pattern has a flow steering fronts across the northern states. However, the current La Nina pattern we are in is expected to dissolve this month. It can lead to wetter than normal conditions. An El Nino pattern can make the summer hot and dry in the central US and greatly reduces tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Another weather pattern to look for is an Omega block. Omega blocks get their name because the upper air pattern looks like the Greek letter omega (Ω). Omega blocks are a combination of two cutoff lows with one blocking high sandwiched between them. The local effect is a lengthy stretch of hot and dry weather.

You should also look for what is called a Bermuda high.

The Bermuda high is a high-pressure system located over the Atlantic Ocean that borrows its name from a nearby island chain and can influence the movement of tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. The local effects are hot & humid weather.

Statistically, our warmest summer ever had an average temperature of 82.7 degrees and was in 1901. Our wettest summer saw 27.22 inches of rain in 1915, while our driest summer saw just 4.09 inches in 1926.

The summer with most days greater or equal to 100 degrees was 37 days in 1936 and it had a streak of 13 consecutive 100 degrees days in August of the same year!

We know it is going to get hot this summer. We just want to avoid a combination of an Omega block and Bermuda high. That would sear us with a lengthy drought and excessive heat and humidity.