Third wave of snow expected in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — While the major accumulating snow is showing signs of moving on, there is a third wave of light snow that’s expected to scoot across the region Thursday night into early Friday.

An additional inch of snow is projected to fall in our southern counties tonight. Gusty winds and cold temperatures will be the next phase of this system, with the wind blowing snow across roads through Friday morning.

The cold weather will stick around through the weekend. Snowpack will make the air above it colder, so temperatures will be hard-pressed to get above freezing.

Additional snow accumulations will range from up to 2 inches north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois to 2 to 4 inches south of there. There will be 4 inches or more of snow possible farther southeast from Perryville, Missouri, up to Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

There will be a gradual clearing through the day on Friday, with highs in the mid-20s. It will be even colder Saturday morning.