ST. LOUIS — It will feel more like winter again early Friday morning, with temperatures in the 20s. The St. Louis area should expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow, with temperatures below average for this time of year. Highs will reach into the low 40s. A chance of spotty showers and a rain/mix late tomorrow night into early Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

After a brief cool down, the weekend will be milder. More clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. The next system will move in overnight on Saturday.

Sunday looks wet, with rain in the morning and then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s.

Rain will continue through the overnight and into Monday and will be tapering off by early afternoon. It will be a windy day on Monday, with gusts up to 40 mph. Quieter and sunnier weather returns on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday with highs in the 50s.