ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Thousands of Ameren customers in the St. Louis area have lost power as storms move across the region Wednesday evening.

Outages in Missouri left more than 6,200 people without power on the Missouri side and roughly 2,100 without it in the Metro East, according to an Ameren map.

It’s been a day of unsettled weather, with fast-moving clouds, spots of rain, warmth, and humidity. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for St. Louis City as well as St. Louis, St. Clair, Madison, and St. Charles counties but expired at 5:30 p.m.

Scattered storms will continue to fire within range of low pressure slowly working into the region.

A few storms may be strong to severe. Damaging winds, heavy downpours, and a brief tornado remain possible through early/mid-evening Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

That low pressure will also spark more rain chances as we look into Thursday and maybe Friday too. But once it moves out, the atmosphere is ready to flip to summer. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s this weekend and beyond.