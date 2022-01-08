Threat for icing ends; Chance for rain, non-severe storms rest of Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Around lunchtime Saturday, temperatures in the St. Louis region climbed above 32 degrees, ending the threat of freezing rain.

However, there are still chances for precipitation. Additional rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to near 40 the rest of the day.

Early Sunday morning between 2-4 a.m., the rain will exit the region to the southeast and temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.

St. Louis wakes up to temperatures in the upper 30s but drops to sub-freezing by late afternoon. Expect gusty northwest winds Sunday afternoon, putting wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.