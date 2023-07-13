ST. LOUIS – Strong thunderstorms continue to work their way through the St. Louis region early Thursday morning. The threat for storms will decrease as the morning goes on.

The rest of Thursday looks quiet, as there will be decreasing clouds and temperature highs around 90. Some additional storms may fire just south of the St. Louis region later Thursday afternoon.

It’s going to be a mostly clear Thursday night, Friday wake up temps will be in the low 70s.

Thunderstorms are again likely Friday afternoon and night, as highs are set in the low 90s. Some showers and storms may linger Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks quiet and hot, highs in the low 90s.