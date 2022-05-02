ST. LOUIS – Two rounds of storms will impact the metro area Monday event.

Showers and a few storms spread north Monday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s to near 70.

The first round is possible mainly late in the afternoon/evening along the warm front. The second round moves through in the late evening into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front. A few strong to severe storms are possible with this second round, mainly across southeast Missouri. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Storms exit to the east overnight, but a few showers may linger through Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

There is a break Wednesday before the next round of rain and storms impact the region Thursday and Friday.