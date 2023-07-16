ST. LOUIS – Thunderstorm chances increase Sunday afternoon, but exactly what happens depends on what develops Sunday in the plains. We could see storms develop and roll through in the afternoon and evening primarily along and north of I-70.

A few storms could reach severe limits. Thunderstorms and cloud cover will impact temperatures. Where we do have more clouds to the north, temp highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. For St. Louis and points south, we’ll likely be in the low to mid 90s.

We’ll also notice that smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires thanks to our northwest flow. Scattered storms increase Sunday night as a cold front continues dipping into the area.

Some rain could linger through Monday morning. Highs on Monday will also be in the upper 80s, and we could see storms again in the afternoon and evening, but this round looks to stay south/southeast of the metro.