St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – Rain will fall from south to north during the day, reaching metro St. Louis around midday and covering the entire viewing area by mid-afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall between 3:00 p.m. and midnight. A few thunderstorms are also possible from 8:00 p.m. to midnight, and these storms may produce some very gusty winds, especially in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of Wednesday. As the storm pulls away late Wednesday night, very strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts will overspread the entire region, with top gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour expected from 3:00 a.m. through at least mid-morning Thursday. This will likely impact the morning drive Thursday and may even result in some power outages and downed trees/tree limbs.

Looking ahead to Friday, a weak and fast-moving weather system will generate some spotty rain and snow showers Friday, but no accumulation is expected at this time.