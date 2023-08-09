ST. LOUIS – Two rounds of thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. The first round will move from west to east during the morning and early afternoon. A few stronger storms could bring some hail and strong wind gusts.

The second round will develop later in the afternoon and evening farther south. This round will bring a slightly more robust chance of severe weather, with threats of strong winds, hail, and tornadoes possible.

Just how strong they are and where they develop will depend on how quickly the morning rain exits.

We dry out into Thursday morning, but clouds and some fog will be around in the morning. A nice day Thursday, with temperature highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s going to be warmer Friday with a dry start, but we’ll watch for some more storms into Friday night.