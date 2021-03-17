Thunderstorms with heavy rain, flash flooding and hail possible Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A strong spring storm system is set to roll across the region over the next two days. Expect several rounds of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday.

A few storms will be capable of hail in addition to torrential rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the 50s in the north to the 60s in the south. Rain and storms will continue Wednesday night with a low temperature near 50.

Thursday will be wet and windy with falling temperatures. Morning highs will be near 50 then fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Much better weather is expected Friday and into the weekend.