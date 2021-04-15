Thursday starts chilly with temps in the 30s, warms to 60

ST. LOUIS – Some locations are already dropping into the 30s north of 70. Over the next several hours the area will continue to see more widespread 30s on the map, especially north and west. Western counties have a frost advisory in effect through 8 a.m. After a cold start, Thursday’s highs top near 60 with sunny skies. Clouds build back this evening so temps will hold in the 40s for lows.

More clouds will be around Friday, and the gloom sticks around this weekend. Saturday kicks off another weekend with light, pesky spot showers and cool temperatures, think Seattle weather.

Luckily, Sunday is looking better!