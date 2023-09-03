ST. LOUIS — Hot and humid weather is expected over the next few days. Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable, and heat indices will be close to 100.

It will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Labor Day will have similar heat, but isolated storm chances begin to return to the forecast. Most places should remain dry, but some thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature will be less hot at the end of the week behind a cold front.