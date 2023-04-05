Tornado Watch

ST. LOUIS — Early Wednesday morning thunderstorms are right on track. Some will be strong to severe, with threats of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Storms will exit the region to the east around lunchtime.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for St. Francois, Randolph, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, and Reynolds Counties until 9 a.m.

Many counties near St. Louis are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 a.m. This includes St. Charles and Franklin Counties.

Severe Weather Risk

Gusty winds and falling temperatures Wednesday, temps in the 50s by early evening. Some clearing behind the storms into the later afternoon.

Sunny and 50s Thursday. Warming up towards the weekend. Outlook for Easter Sunday looks nice. There is a slight chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.