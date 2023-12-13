ST. LOUIS – A cloudy start to Wednesday behind a departing cold front.

Some sprinkles and flurries are trying to squeeze out of the clouds, but the dry atmosphere will gobble any precipitation that tries to fall. So, we are dry.

Expect gradual clearing this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper-40s behind the front. It’ll be mostly clear and cold Wednesday night, a good night to look for some of the Geminid meteors before sunrise.

Wake-up temperatures Thursday will be around freezing. Sunny and back into the low 50s Thursday. We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday night and Friday, with highs again in the low 50s to end the week.

Another slight chance of rain arrives Saturday; emphasis on slight. Highs near 50. We aim to stick with above-normal temperatures for the week leading up to Christmas.