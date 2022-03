ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too.

We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.

Quiet weather on Friday and that will last through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.