ST. LOUIS — Light winds and clear skies have made for a cold night. We’ll wake up in the low 20s and only see highs near 40. Winds swing to the south tonight with a warm front, and we’ll shake off the chill. Not as cold out the door Wednesday morning; wake-up temps around 30; sunny and warmer tomorrow afternoon; highs back into the 50s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night and rain showers will build Thursday morning. Widespread rain is expected Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday. Watching another chance of light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.