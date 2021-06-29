Tuesday starts dry, but expect storms and temps near 90 in the afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts storm-free with hazy skies and muggy conditions out the door. Temperatures will warm from the 70s Tuesday morning to near 90 in the afternoon. Just like the past few days, a few storms are likely to pop up in the afternoon.

While most of the day will be dry, when and where these storms hit expect gusty winds and torrential rain.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected Wednesday into Thursday before cooler, less humid conditions take hold heading into the holiday weekend!