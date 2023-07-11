ST. LOUIS — Mostly sunny skies Tuesday, with highs in the mid 90s. More clouds around tonight, temps only fall into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday looks wet, with heavy rain and storms expected. But two scenarios are possible. One, thunderstorms drop south in the morning and move through with heavy rain, wind, and lightning. That would make for some cooler temperatures. Or morning storms could fall apart as they drop south early in the day. That would mean a hotter and very humid day and push the local storm chance to the afternoon and evening. We will have to watch this closely. Afternoon storms could bring some strong wind gusts and hail.

The threat for rain continues Thursday and Friday thanks to a front stall across the Bi-State. Rounds of storms will be possible. South of the front, it will be hot and humid. To the north, temps won’t be as high.