Tuesday will have low humidity, sunshine, and high temps near 90

ST. LOUIS – Resort weather is settling in across the Bi-State area for a couple of days. Lots of sunshine is on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to near 90, but with very low humidity it will feel amazing!

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the return of some humidity. The afternoon high will be near 90.

Friday is looking quite toasty with a one-day surge in heat that will send temperatures soaring into the upper-90s to near 100! Unsettled weather in the form of some scattered showers and storms will return to the area Friday night into the weekend along with more seasonable temperatures.