ST. LOUIS – If you’re dreaming of a mild Christmas, you’ve gotten your wish. Temperatures remain 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected through the weekend. Morning low temperatures will only fall into the 40s and low 50s.

The first of two rounds of rain moved into the St. Louis region Friday morning. The light rain Friday will transition to spot showers that will linger into this evening, then we’ll dry out Friday night.

Expect it to be cloudy overnight and mostly cloudy on Saturday. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, rain showers will move back into the area and will become steadier rain late at night into Christmas Day. Showers will linger through Christmas night, and the rain will taper off into Tuesday.

Behind the rain, temperatures will be a bit colder starting Tuesday, though still near normal for this time of the year.