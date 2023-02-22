ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be an active day with two rounds of wet weather.

Round one of showers is with us in the early morning hours. Another round of rain and storms arrives out ahead of a cold front late in the morning and works east through the afternoon. This is when we will see our heaviest rain of the day and a slight chance of strong to severe storms, with damaging winds the biggest concern.

That severe threat will depend on if we see any sunshine between those two rounds of rain to help heat up and destabilize the atmosphere. Remember, heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning are always possible with storms.

Rain will exit Wednesday evening and skies will clear. Temperatures stay mild until the front passes early Thursday. Temps then will fall from the upper 50s Thursday morning into the 40s by the afternoon, with gusty winds.

Sunny but cold on Friday, wake up temps in the 20s and highs in the low 40s. More rain is possible late Friday into Saturday morning and again Sunday night into Monday.