Unseasonably cold weather starts the holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – Good morning October! That’s the way it will feel out there Friday with gusty winds, cloudy skies, occasionally a sprinkle, and temperatures falling from the 60s early Friday morning into the 50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with a low in the upper 40s.

Saturday will mark the return of sunshine with temperatures warming into the 60s.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Memorial Day with highs in the mid-70s.

The middle of next week looks unsettled.