ST. LOUIS – Temperatures were 88 on Friday, 90 on Saturday, and 86 on Sunday. As expected, our high temperatures have not matched the expectations of the calendar.

Well, above-normal temperatures continue through Tuesday. Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s both days.

The first of two cold fronts will begin to change things on Wednesday. Rain and some storms will likely occur Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs Wednesday will drop to the low to mid-80s. Thursday’s highs will be in the 70s.

Another cold front will reinforce the cooler temperatures on Friday. Highs by the weekend look to be in the 60s.