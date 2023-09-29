ST. LOUIS – In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a blocking pattern is setting up that will keep a big area of high pressure over the central U.S. This will keep the storm track and any cooler temperatures well to the west, north, or east.

At the surface, our Wednesday and Thursday cold front is lifting back to the north as a warm front. On Friday, let’s watch for some sprinkles or very isolated showers right along that front as it moves east. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest of the upcoming stretch, sunshine and highs near 90. Sunshine and mid 80s again on Sunday.

We’ll see well above average temperatures through Tuesday. Watching Wednesday and Thursday for a chance at some rain and cooling down.