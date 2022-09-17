ST. LOUIS — Sunny with highs in the upper 80s today. Mostly clear for much of the overnight hours, with clouds increasing some toward daybreak Sunday.

Overnight temperatures were in the upper 60s. For Sunday morning, a dissipating complex of storms out of Iowa may bring some showers and t-showers to our northern counties in MO down to about I-70 in Illinois through mid-morning.

Otherwise, Sunday should be a slightly hotter and more humid day with partly cloudy skies. A better chance of showers and a few storms late Sunday into Monday morning.

Highs Monday through Wednesday look to reach the mid to upper 90s, with Tuesday having the best potential to break a record.

A cold front looks to come through dry towards the end of the work week, which sets us up for cooler weather Thursday and a great day Friday with highs in the 70s.