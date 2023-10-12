ST. LOUIS – We are solidly in a wedge of warm air. A milder start Thursday and a warm and breezy afternoon, with highs around 80.

It’s going to be dry Thursday evening, but clouds will increase overnight. Wake-up temperatures are in the low to mid 60s.

Also, as we wake up, rain and some storms will move in Friday ahead of a cold front. Gusty winds and highs around are set at 70. Rain chances will linger through the day. We dry out overnight and temps fall into the 50s.

Saturday will be a much cooler and windier day. Temperatures stay in the 50s all day, with some wraparound showers possible in the afternoon. The clouds on Saturday will likely mean we won’t get to see much of the partial solar eclipse.

No real change for Sunday; windy and chilly. Highs in the mid-50s. Maybe some more sunshine by Monday.