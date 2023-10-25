ST. LOUIS – It’s a cloudy, breezy, and warm Wednesday, with scattered rain showers mainly in the morning.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. Looking dry Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with wake-up temperatures Thursday in the low to mid-60s. Showers return late in the morning on Thursday. Scattered, light showers will be around through the rest of the day, with highs in the mid 70s.

We’re set for a breezy and warm Friday with a mix of clouds and sun and a spot shower or storm possible. Highs will be back around 80, warmer if we see more sunshine.

We say goodbye to the warmth this weekend. By Friday night, a cold front slides to the south and cold, gusty north winds take hold. Expect periods of rain both days and temperatures in the 50s. We start drying out on Monday and Halloween Tuesday looks chilly to cold.