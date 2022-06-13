ST. LOUIS – Monday morning starts warm and humid and continues through the afternoon.

High temperatures are around 100 with a Heat Index of around 111. The dangerous heat will continue through Wednesday. A heat advisory will take place from 11 – 8 p.m. Monday. A heat advisory will also take place through Wednesday.

There’s a chance of showers and storms late Wednesday night through Thursday. Not as hot Thursday, but temps will still be well above normal. Low 90s by Friday and into the weekend.