ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning starts off warm and humid as dangerous heat is expected.

The high temperature will be 97 and an excessive heat warning will be effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Isolated storms Thursday through Friday are possible as there’s a slight risk for severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail.

Friday will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s. The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Triple-digit temperatures will return next week.