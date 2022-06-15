ST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning is going to be hot and humid as dangerous heat continues.

A high temperature of 99 is expected with a heat index of around 102. An excessive heat warning will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There’s a chance of showers and storms late Wednesday night and through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday and going into the weekend it is expected to be cooler with less humidity. Hot temperatures will return next week.