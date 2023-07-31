ST. LOUIS – Another thunderstorm complex is just missing us to the southwest this Monday morning. Extreme western portions of Phelps & Dent Counties have seen some overnight rain.

The ridge of big heat has been pushed back to the southwest for now. Temperatures won’t be as hot this week, but conditions will be muggy. We are on the edge of that heat bubble, so we will watch for storm energy to ride along that ridge and into the St. Louis area through the week.

Monday, it’ll be warm and muggy with spot afternoon and early evening storms. Temps highs are expected to be in the upper 80s. Monday night, mid to late evening and early overnight looks dry with increasing storm chances just before sunrise.

Wake up temps are set in the low 70s. Showers and storms are expected to hang around Tuesday morning then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’re going to be hot again Wednesday and Thursday with storm chances both days.