ST. LOUIS – Warm and sunny weather continues Thursday.

Not many changes through the rest of the work week. We increase rain chances early on Saturday. There’s also a chance of a few strong storms coming into Saturday morning. The main concern with those would be hail.

A higher threat of severe weather is expected later on Saturday ahead of the cold front. The timing of the cold front will determine just how high that severe threat is. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front on Sunday, with temp highs only in the 50s and gusty winds. T

Temps will rebound to near 70 by Monday.