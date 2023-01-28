ST. LOUIS — Cloudy skies will prevail all day, but so will warmer temperatures.

Most of us reached highs in the mid to upper 50s, with temperatures roughly 15 degrees above average.

The overcast sky, on the other hand, were a foreshadowing of things to come. We could see some rain later this evening as a storm passes through our area. There is a 40% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Sunday, the rain chances will diminish, but our gloomy skies will remain, and temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Temperatures will fall into the high 20s for the majority of the week before returning to normal around Thursday and Friday.