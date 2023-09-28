ST. LOUIS – Wednesday’s cold front has settled just off to the south but is still the focus line for some showers on the southern edge of the St. Louis region Thursday morning.

Let’s also watch for some areas of fog to start our Thursday. Otherwise, skies become mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s.

The blocking pattern in the atmosphere begins to set up. A big area of highs pressure over the central U.S. will keep the storm track and any cooler temperatures well to the west, north, or east.

The rest of the week and weekend will be sunny and dry with above average temperatures. Average highs this time of year are in the upper 70s. Forecast highs are well into the 80s.