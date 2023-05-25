ST. LOUIS – A warm start, but cooler air is settling in behind a cold front.

Temperature highs Thursday will be ten degrees cooler than Wednesday. It will be less muggy as well, with sunny skies. Highs are set in the low to mid 70s in Illinois and upper 70s in Missouri. We do it all again Friday, as temp highs again in the mid to upper 70s.

Memorial Day Weekend looks nice, with temps warming a bit each day and dry weather. That slight chance of storms for Sunday night into Monday seems to be shifting off to the west. We’ll keep an eye on it.