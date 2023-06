ST. LOUIS – Warm starts and hot afternoons are expected the next two days, with temperature highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Both Thursday and Friday will bring the chance of spotty to scattered showers and storms between 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Spot rain chances have come down for the weekend, but it will be hot.

Highs will be set in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.