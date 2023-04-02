ST. LOUIS — A cold start, but today will be a big improvement from yesterday. Sunshine and breezy but highs climb up into the mid to upper 60s. A cold front dips into northern Missouri and stalls tonight into tomorrow.

A few showers and storms will develop overnight and continue into early Monday. These could impact the morning commute, but hopefully they’ll be east of the St. Louis area by then. These showers exit to the east, and then we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Monday afternoon. Still breezy, but temperatures even warmer, up into the lower half of the 70s.

For Tuesday, questions still remain on the severe threat. Tuesday will be warm, with highs around 80. The extent of severe weather will depend on the timing of the cold front. If the cold front comes through overnight, when instability is much lower, the threat will be lowered. If it were to come through earlier, then they’ll be a higher threat. It does look like our atmosphere is capped through Tuesday afternoon when instability is high, but will the cap hold? Stay tuned!