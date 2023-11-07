ST. LOUIS – Cloudy skies are expected to start Tuesday, but clearing will take place through the morning.

A front is draped across the area. As it moves back to the north, areas south of it will see highs again in the upper 70s. North of the front, north of the I-70 corridor, it will be a touch cooler. Highs will be close to 70. It’s set to be partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night; wake-up temperatures are around 60.

It’s going to be breezy and warm Wednesday, with highs near 80. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Wednesday night and a noticeable cooldown. Highs near 60 with additional rain chances Thursday evening.

Cooler temperatures will end the week. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s Friday through Sunday, with temps dipping into the 30s early each morning. The weekend looks dry.