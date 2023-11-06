ST. LOUIS – Well above-normal temperatures will continue through mid-week.

It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm on Monday. Highs are set in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Monday evening and overnight, with just the slight chance of a sprinkle squeezing out. Wake-up temperatures will be near 60.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, again with highs in the mid-70s. On a breezy and even warmer Wednesday, we could hit 80. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

Expect cooler temperatures at the end of the week. Highs near 60 Thursday and in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday. That’s back to normal for this time of the year.